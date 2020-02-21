WVBOE appoints new superintendent, Paine retires

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – After an emergency meeting, the State Board of Education announces it has appointed Clayton Burch as its Superintendent of Schools.

Contemporaneously, the Board formally accepted the retirement letter of Dr. Steven Paine, effective immediately as Burch takes over. The Board expressed its appreciation for Paine’s service to the citizens of West Virginia.

Paine announced his decision earlier this month to step down to devote his time to the health of a family member. The Board will continue its search for a Superintendent while Burch fulfills his obligations as a Constitutional Officer of the State of West Virginia.