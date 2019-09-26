Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News WVa woman charged with setting fire that killed son
CrimeWatch NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

WVa woman charged with setting fire that killed son

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 25, 2019, 21:14 pm

44
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been charged with setting a 2016 fire that killed her 10-year-old son.

The state fire marshal’s office says in a news release that 34-year-old Maria Young was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson.

The statement says the August 2016 fire at a home in Point Pleasant killed Young’s son, Dominick Young.

Maria Young was being held Wednesday on $100,000 bond at the Western Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has a lawyer who can comment on the charge.

Previous PostDonahue Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X