WVa students competing at state social studies event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Students from across West Virginia will show off their social studies skills at a state competition.

The Department of Education says in a news release 500 students in grades three through 12 are set to attend the State Social Studies Fair on Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Projects are judged on oral presentation, theme and research, display, and abstract. There will be two waves of judging in the morning and afternoon, followed by a public viewing of individual and group projects and an awards ceremony.

Categories include anthropology, economics, geography, political science, psychology, sociology, state and local studies, and U.S. and world history.

The statement says the students previously won school, county and regional events in their respective division, category and project type.