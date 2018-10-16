WVa secretary of state: no political signs on state property

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With the election coming up in three weeks, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is reminding candidates and political committees that political signs aren’t permitted on state property.

Warner’s office said in a news release that state property includes rights of way and roadsides.

Anyone violating this state code can be fined up to $100 per sign.

But Warner also said it can also be a criminal offense to remove or destroy campaign signs that are properly placed.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has also issued an advisory about where signs can be placed.

Anyone with questions can contact the secretary of state’s office at (304) 558-6000. To report a problem, call (877) 372-8398.