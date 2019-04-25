WVa man gets prison for lying about Iran shipment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six months in prison for lying about a shipment that went to Iran.

Seventy-two-year-old Darus Zehrbach of Westover was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Clarksburg for making a false statement to a federal agent.

Prosecutors say Zechbach’s application for a license to export electric scooters to Iran was denied in February 2015 by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers U.S. economic and trade sanctions against foreign countries.

A year later, Zehrbach sent eight scooters to the United Arab Emirates that ended up in Iran. Prosecutors say Zehrbach admitted sending a letter to an agent of the U.S. Commerce Department stating a shipment he sent to Iran had originated in China when in fact it originated in the United States.