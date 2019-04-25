Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVa man gets prison for lying about Iran shipment
WVa man gets prison for lying about Iran shipment

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 25, 2019, 13:01 pm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six months in prison for lying about a shipment that went to Iran.

Seventy-two-year-old Darus Zehrbach of Westover was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Clarksburg for making a false statement to a federal agent.

Prosecutors say Zechbach’s application for a license to export electric scooters to Iran was denied in February 2015 by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers U.S. economic and trade sanctions against foreign countries.

A year later, Zehrbach sent eight scooters to the United Arab Emirates that ended up in Iran. Prosecutors say Zehrbach admitted sending a letter to an agent of the U.S. Commerce Department stating a shipment he sent to Iran had originated in China when in fact it originated in the United States.

