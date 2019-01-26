Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education WVa lawmakers forward bill despite teachers’ concerns
EducationNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

WVa lawmakers forward bill despite teachers’ concerns

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 26, 2019, 11:03 am

26
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Senate committee has forwarded a draft bill to revamp the state’s education system.

The Republican-led Senate Education Committee voted 7-5 along party lines Friday to send the draft to the Senate Finance Committee. Two committee members were absent.

At the end of the five-hour hearing, some Democrats said more time was needed to examine the 138-page legislation.

The bill includes additional raises for teachers but also other provisions that left their unions frustrated.

Among other things, the bill would increase elementary school class sizes, establish savings accounts for families to pay for private school and require teachers to sign off annually on union dues. Much of it deals with establishing public charter schools.

Previous PostConversion therapy ban bill pulled from schedule for edits
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X