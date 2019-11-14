Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WVa education board puts charter school plan up for comment
Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2019, 16:05 pm

24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Board of Education will give the public 60 days to comment on a proposal on charter schools, double the normal allotted time.

The board put the policy proposal up for comment Thursday.

Legislation signed by Gov. Jim Justice authorizes a staggered implementation of public charter schools, limiting the state to three charters until 2023, then three more every three years after that. The legislation was part of a broader education bill that included teacher pay raises.

The West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers have lambasted the bill for what they say shut out teachersâ€™ voices and claim the bill violates the state Constitution.

