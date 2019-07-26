WVa consumers hit by Equifax data breach can file claims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s attorney general says state consumers affected by an Equifax data breach last year can now file claims.

Patrick Morrisey says in a news release the claims process is open for a $425 million national settlement along with a separate $2.4 million settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Morrisey’s office. The breach affected about 730,000 West Virginia residents.

A 2017 data breach exposed the Social Security numbers and similar sensitive information of roughly half of the U.S. population.

The deadline to file claims is Jan. 22 at www.ftc.gov/equifax .