WVa board admonishes ex-lottery director for moonlighting

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 15, 2019, 14:49 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s Lawyer Disciplinary Board has admonished a former state lottery director who moonlighted at his old law firm.

The board found that Alan Larrick “knowingly continued to engage in the practice of law while serving and receiving a state funded salary as the Director of the West Virginia Lottery Commission in violation of West Virginia Code,” The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The board found no evidence that Larrick used state resources in his private practice or that his legal clients benefited from his state job.

Larrick resigned from his lottery job in August 2018, just after the launch of sports gaming at the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town.

