WV Teachers To Continue Teacher Strike, Schools Set To Close For Second Day

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Teacher Unions announce that the teacher strike will continue for a second day.
By Tyler BarkerFeb 19, 2019, 18:47 pm399
