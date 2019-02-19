BREAKING NEWS
WV Teachers To Continue Teacher Strike, Schools Set To Close For Second Day

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 19, 2019

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Teacher Unions announce that the teacher strike will continue for a second day.

