WV Teachers Announced By Fortune As One Of The Greatest Leaders Of 2018

OAK HILL., WV (WOAY) – This year the WV teacher walkout made national headlines as all 55 counties showed the world if you stick together change can be accomplished.

Fortune just released their 50 greatest leaders of 2018 and the teachers of the mountain state made that list coming in at number 31! For nine days teachers stood in solidarity as classrooms went empty.

WOAY caught up with a few teachers who say they are proud but want to commend all 55 counties for sticking together.

“We look to our left and we look to our right and we knew that we weren’t going to let our people down, we were all going to stand strong some people were ready to go back into the classroom but they knew that this had to be a united front and it couldn’t just be sporadic,” Fayette County Intructor Tega McGuffin said.

Teachers at OHHS also add that without the communities support they would have been unable to make this change happen.

To see the entire Fortune list click here.

