WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured WV Students Use DUI Simulator
FeaturedLocal News

WV Students Use DUI Simulator

Ashley CafaroBy Mar 23, 2017, 09:30 am

552
0
Advertisement

Millions of people worldwide are still continuing to drink and drive, some of them injuring others or even killing them. Because of this, students all over the world are learning more about the dangers of drinking and driving, especially the students in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration has been bringing a DUI Simulator to different high schools throughout West Virginia to teach them how crucial it is to drive impaired. Public health educator for West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control, said, “We take this to all the high schools in the state and we go through and educate kids on the dangers of drinking and driving in a very different avenue of using a simulator instead of books and all that.” The students who use this are able to get behind the wheel of the machine and get a hands on experience of what is like to drink and drive in “real life.” After a couple of students used the machine, WOAY asked them if they now have a better understanding of how dangerous drinking and driving can be. Sophomore, Shuana Harless, said, “I think it shows them what all can happen if you do drive drunk and the consequences you’ll have to face.” Junior, Austin Gibson, said, “It teaches us young kids about drinking and driving and teaches us that we shouldn’t be doing it and it risks lives.”

 After I talked to the students, I was able to take a test drive and experience the risk of drinking and driving. 

Comments

comments

Previous PostDHHR announces Emergency Energy Assistance Program for low income residents
Ashley Cafaro

Ashley Cafaro has come to southern West Virginia all the way from New York to pursue her career in the mountain state as a journalist. Ashley anchored and reported for her college television station, and is thrilled to be taking her next step in her career as a multimedia journalist at WOAY. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives