28th Annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship

Apr 03, 2017

The West Virginia State University Academic Quiz Bowl team has earned a spot as one of 48 teams representing historically black colleges and universities to compete in the 28th Annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament.

Teams will compete April 8th through the 12th at the American Honda Motor Company Campus in Torrance, California. The top prize is a $75,000 dollar institutional grant from Honda.
The road to the championships began back in the fall of 2016 and since 1989, the program has awarded more than $8 million in grants–impacting the lives of over 125,000 students across 22 states.

