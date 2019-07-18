Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WV State Senator Calls Out President Trump For Using “Lord’s Name In Vain”

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 18, 2019, 14:26 pm

114
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A West Virginia State Senator is calling President Donald Trump out for his comments during a rally in North Carolina.

Democratic State Senator Paul Hardesty, who covers the 7th district, sent President Donal Trump a letter concerning his choice of words on two different occasions. Hardesty says that he is a very conservative Democrat and is a Trump supporter, but is appalled that Trump chose to use the Lord’s name in vain on two separate occasions during a rally speech in North Carolina.

Hardesty Letter to Trump

Hardesty says that the President should examine himself and reflect on his comments.

