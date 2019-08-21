WV State Police Searching For Suspect Who Struck An Officer With His Vehicle

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect wanted for malicious assault of a police officer.

According to documents, On August 20, 2019, State Police Troopers as well as deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the BP gas station on Athens Road in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident. Upon arrival, it was discovered the pedestrian was an off duty Mercer County Sheriff who had witnessed a crime being committed.

Witnesses say the deputy identified himself as a police officer while addressing the drug related crime. The suspect attempted to drive off dragging the officer and eventually ran over the officer’s arm and leg. Warrants have been issued for the suspected driver, Robert Leon Gravely of Bluefield, WV.

The unnamed deputy was transported to Princeton Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The officer’s name is not being released, but he is recovering at home. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Gravely are encouraged to contact your local police agency.