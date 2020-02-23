WV State Fire Marshals Office investigating structure fire

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire this morning.

Shortly after 7 am this morning, Pineville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Nancy’s Fork road off of Welch Pineville road.

The structure was unoccupied and abandoned. The exact cause is unknown, and the investigation has been turned over to the WV State Fire Marshals Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call the WV Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-3473

Brenton Volunteer Fire Department also responded.