WV State Fire Marshal presents awards to first responders for saving 6-year-old form house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree recognized individuals involved in the heroic efforts of saving the life of a young girl in Wood County.

East Wood Volunteer Firefighters, Gary Goodwin, Kevin Harris, Keely Pritchett, James Dawson, Kyle Craig, Levi Cross, and Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Sgt. Della D. Matheny and Deputy Tasha L. Hewitt were recognized during a scheduled County Commission meeting in Parkersburg.

On May 5th, 2019 the East Wood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 72 Spruce St. in Davisville with two adults and one child still inside the home.

The adult male and female, unfortunately, lost their lives in this fire, but the 6-year-old is alive today due to the quick actions of these first responders.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation through the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Along with the life-saving measures that took place, a special effort was made by the East Wood Fire Department to preserve the scene as much as possible.

Their actions that day aided in later criminal charges of murder and attempted murder were filed by investigators.