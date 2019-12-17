Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch WV State Fire Marshal presents awards to first responders for saving 6-year-old form house fire
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

WV State Fire Marshal presents awards to first responders for saving 6-year-old form house fire

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 17, 2019, 08:44 am

37
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree recognized individuals involved in the heroic efforts of saving the life of a young girl in Wood County.

East Wood Volunteer Firefighters, Gary Goodwin, Kevin Harris, Keely Pritchett, James Dawson, Kyle Craig, Levi Cross, and Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Sgt. Della D. Matheny and Deputy Tasha L. Hewitt were recognized during a scheduled County Commission meeting in Parkersburg.

On May 5th, 2019 the East Wood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 72 Spruce St. in Davisville with two adults and one child still inside the home.

The adult male and female, unfortunately, lost their lives in this fire, but the 6-year-old is alive today due to the quick actions of these first responders.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation through the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Along with the life-saving measures that took place, a special effort was made by the East Wood Fire Department to preserve the scene as much as possible.

Their actions that day aided in later criminal charges of murder and attempted murder were filed by investigators.

Previous PostMercer County man receives maximum sentence for sexually assaulting minor
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X