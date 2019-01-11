WV Ski Resorts Reboot Winter

WEST VIRGINIA – This week’s cold temperatures have allowed snowmakers at all of West Virginia’s Ski Resorts to get back to work, covering the slopes with manmade snow. Winterplace in Raleigh County and Timberline Ski Resort in Tucker County have both resumed on-slope operations today, joining Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Canaan Valley Ski Area also in Tucker County, in offering skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing in West Virginia. Oglebay Resort in Ohio County is currently making snow and will open soon.

The natural snowfall in the state’s mountains also allowed West Virginia’s Nordic areas, White Grass Touring in Tucker County and Elk River Touring in Pocahontas County to provide cross-country skiers a chance to get on the trails.

Due to the state’s resorts extensive snowmaking capabilities, West Virginia continues to offer the most open terrain for skiing and snowboarding in the southeast region. The snowmakers at all of the state’s ski resorts can produce manmade snow whenever temperatures permit, allowing the industry’s unsung heroes to cover the slopes for skiers and snowboarders. When snowmaking conditions are at their best (in the low teens), over 20,000 tons of snow is being produced in West Virginia per hour, enough snow to cover 20 football fields with a foot of snow each hour.

Meanwhile, January is being celebrated as National Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month and all of the state’s resorts have special deals for newbies to learn to have fun on the snow. Today, all of the resort’s are celebrating National Learn to Ski and Snowboard Day.

For more information on the state’s snow sports industry go to www.goskiwv.com or www.skisoutheast.com