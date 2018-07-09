WV Settles on Claim of State Troopers’ Excessive Force

WELCH– West Virginia has paid a man $150,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming troopers used excessive force.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Saturday that Jamie Justice alleged in the federal lawsuit that Ralph Justus and Trooper Jarod Tupper pulled him over in 2016 and beat him in the parking lot of the Welch detachment. Justus is no longer employed by the state police.

The lawsuit claims troopers slammed Justice’s head against the side of a car after he admitted to having narcotics on him. It says Tupper kneed Justice and choked him until he lost consciousness.

Justice regained consciousness in the detachment parking lot, where the lawsuit says he was beaten and again lost consciousness.

Justice named other troopers as supervisors who showed “a deliberate indifference, or tacit authorization, of such abhorrent practices.”