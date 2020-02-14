WV Senate passes bill for parents to drop off unwanted babies at fire departments

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A bill that would allow parents to drop off their unwanted baby has passed the West Virginia Senate.

SB 575, would allow the governing entity of a local fire department, to designate the premises of its fire department as a safe-surrender site to accept physical custody of a child who is 30 days old or younger from a parent or individual who has lawful custody of the child.

A parent could drop off their baby within 30 days of their birth, and then officials at the fire department would call Child Protective Services to take over.

Fire departments that operate 24/7 would only be allowed to take an unwanted baby.

The bill has now moved to the House of Delegates for passage.