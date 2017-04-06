WV Senate passes bill to create State Police Forensic Laboratory

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY-TV) — The West Virginia Senate’s passed a bill today that creates a State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund.

The fund is a new special revenue account which would be managed by the Superintendent of State Police and is available for the operations of the State Police Forensic Laboratory.

Expenditures made from the fund must be for the operations of the lab.

For each $15 fee collected from the new process outlined in the bill $5 of the fee shall be directly deposited into the State Police Forensic Laboratory Fund.

