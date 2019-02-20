Home NewsWatch WV Senate Bill Would Change Yearly Car Inspections To Every Two Years
WV Senate Bill Would Change Yearly Car Inspections To Every Two Years
By Tyler BarkerFeb 20, 2019, 14:15 pm
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new law introduced in the West Virginia Senate would change the timeframe of when you have to get your car inspected.
Senate Bill 647: the purpose of this bill is to require vehicle inspection every two years instead of every year. Right now the charge is 14 dollars for the inspection but that fee would change to 28 dollars if passed.
You can read the full bill below:
