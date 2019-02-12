WV Republicans Refuse To Vote On LGBT Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – House Republicans have rejected another attempt to vote on legislation that would ban housing and public accommodations discrimination to LGBTQ people.

Democrats have attempted to bring the legislation up for a vote in less than two weeks. The bill was sent to the House Industry and Labor Committee, where Tom Fast, R-Fayette, is the chairman. Fast would not bring the bill up for a vote.

The purpose of this bill is to add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the categories covered by the Human Rights Act, prohibiting discrimination in employment and places of public accommodation. The bill adds “age”, “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the categories covered by the Fair Housing Act prohibiting discrimination in housing. The bill defines “sexual orientation” and “gender identity”.

The following is a list of how each delegate voted: