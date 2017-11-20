Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WV Ranks 10th in Places Most Likely to See Violence on Black Friday

Rachel AyersBy Nov 20, 2017, 22:00 pm

CHARLESTON–  The day after Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday shopping season across the country, but if you are looking for a reason to skip out on Black Friday this year, we may have your perfect excuse.

West Virginia has been ranked tenth in the list of places most likely to see Black Friday violence. The list comes from reviews.org and looks at things like past Black Friday incidents and FBI statistics.

Most incidents involve being trampled or a shooting.

A majority of these incidents occur at Walmart, with malls coming in at second place. See the full list here.

