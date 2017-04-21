    •
    WV Projects Gain Boost From Funding

    Rachel Ayers Apr 21, 2017, 12:41 pm

    Projects in Southern West Virginia are getting a boost from more than $6 million dollars in funding.
    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the funding announced Thursday comes from agencies that include the U.S. Economic Development Authority, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

    The funding includes $3.3 million to a new business incubator launched by the Marshall University research corporation

    It also includes $1.7 million for a farm education project in seven counties and for a project that streamlines health-care services and helps provide services to high-risk patients in coalfield communities.

