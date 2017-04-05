WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch State WV Power Home Opener: April 6th
StateTop Stories

WV Power Home Opener: April 6th

Rachel AyersBy Apr 05, 2017, 11:45 am

216
0
Advertisement

The West Virginia Power opens its home season this week at Appalachian Power Park.
According to the teams website, the home opener is this Thursday, April 6, against the Rome Braves with games also scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Charleston Ballpark.

The first pitch Thursday night is at 7:05 p.m., and it will be the first Thirsty Thursday of the season with fireworks for fans to enjoy postgame.
Saturday will host the 3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival and post game concert featuring the Dividends.

For a complete season schedule head on over to milb.com

Comments

comments

Previous PostOak Hill man arrested for selling meth
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives