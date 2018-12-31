WV Parkways Authority Will Hold Emergency Meeting Today To Talk About Toll Increase Delay

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – There will be an emergency meeting of the West Virginia Parkways Authority at its headquarters, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, on Monday, December 31, 2018, at 3:30 p.m., for the purpose to discuss and consider possible action to delay the implementation of the new toll rate schedule set to go into effect January 1, 2019.

————

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issues the following statement regarding Turnpike toll increase.

“I have expressed my deep concerns to the West Virginia Parkways Authority regarding potential traffic delays, backups, and safety on the Turnpike as a result of the planned toll increase on January 1, 2019, and the delay in delivering the transponders in a timely manner. I urge the Parkways Authority to take immediate action and consider delaying implementation of the toll increase until these issues are resolved. All West Virginians should take this opportunity to purchase an E-ZPass and take advantage of this incredible discount. Mountaineers drive nearly for free, apply online now for year-round savings.”

Enroll online at www.wvturnpike.com or by calling 1-800-206-6222.