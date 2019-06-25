Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WV Parkways Authority to place guardrail on fatal stretch

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 25, 2019, 14:02 pm

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority says guardrails will be installed on either side of an 8-mile (13-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 77 where 12 have died as vehicles cross over the median on the hilly road.

Parkways Authority manager Greg Barr says the interstate near Camp Creek has been the site of safety issues for years. The 12 fatalities that prompted an analysis of safety measures are just from the past year-and-a-half alone.

The Register-Herald reports extra traffic enforcement and a 10 mph (16 kph) speed reduction have also been implemented.

A family of four was killed there by a tractor-trailer in 2017. Two roadside workers were killed last year when another out-of-control tractor-trailer plowed into them.

The rails are supposed to be in place by October.

