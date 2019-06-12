WV Miners Win First Home Game of 2019

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Success in the middle innings set the tone Tuesday for the West Virginia Miners, as they opened a three-game series against the Normal CornBelters with a 12-3 win, their first home victory of 2019.

The hosts opened the scoring in the third on singles from Jonathan Pasillas and Dakota McFadden, while Will Harless hit a two-run home run in the fourth. The offense continued their success with six more runs in the fifth inning.

Harless batted 3-4 with two RBI, while Jonathan Pasillas brought in three runs. Seven Miners had at least one run batted in, while starting pitcher Zachariah Devon went 5.2 innings with five strikeouts.

The three-game series continues Wednesday at Epling Stadium.