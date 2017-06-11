WV Miners Win in Extra Innings

Advertisement



Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners have won two straight games after coming from behind to win 7-5 over Kokomo in 10 innings.

Nick Delgado scored the first run of the game in the opening inning, brought home from first by Ivan Acuna. He later added an RBI in the second inning to make it a 2-0 lead.

Kokomo rallied to tie the game, with the teams trading runs until the game was tied at 5 going to the 10th inning. Justin Mitchell’s two-run home run secured the walk-off win, and gave the Miners their second win of 2017 over the Jackrabbits.

West Virginia and Kokomo play at Epling Stadium Sunday at 5 PM. It will be the second game of a six-game homestand.

