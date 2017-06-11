WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports WV Miners Win in Extra Innings
SportsSports News

WV Miners Win in Extra Innings

Matt DigbyBy Jun 10, 2017, 23:46 pm

248
0
Advertisement

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners have won two straight games after coming from behind to win 7-5 over Kokomo in 10 innings.

Nick Delgado scored the first run of the game in the opening inning, brought home from first by Ivan Acuna. He later added an RBI in the second inning to make it a 2-0 lead.

Kokomo rallied to tie the game, with the teams trading runs until the game was tied at 5 going to the 10th inning. Justin Mitchell’s two-run home run secured the walk-off win, and gave the Miners their second win of 2017 over the Jackrabbits.

West Virginia and Kokomo play at Epling Stadium Sunday at 5 PM. It will be the second game of a six-game homestand.

Comments

comments

Previous PostClass AAA All-State Baseball Teams
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives