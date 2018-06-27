Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WV Miners Swept at Butler

Matt DigbyBy Jun 27, 2018, 22:29 pm

WOAY – The West Virginia Miners will look to rebound after two losses this week to the Butler BlueSox, including a 2-0 game Wednesday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The BlueSox came from behind to win Tuesday’s contest 2-1, then opened the scoring Wednesday in the first inning on a wild pitch. Butler added a second run in the fifth inning before the weather intervened, forcing the game to be called early.

Despit the two losses, the Miners maintain the best record in the Prospect League at 17-7. They have two games with the Champion City Kings Thursday & Friday in Springfield, Ohio, before returning to Beckley for two games this weekend with the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

