WV Miners’ Struggles Continue Against Chillicothe

Matt DigbyBy Jun 19, 2019, 00:10 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After losses in Ohio on Friday and Saturday, the West Virginia Miners looked to record a first win against the Chillicothe Paints in Beckley on Tuesday evening.

However, the Paints made plays on offense throughout the night, and stopped enough rallies to win 9-6 at Epling Stadium.

Both teams scored two runs in the opening inning, and after Chillicothe took a 4-2 lead in the third, the Miners had an opportunity to answer again. However, a double play ended the inning with the Paints’ 4-2 lead still intact; while the Miners would trim the deficit to 6-5 at one point, the Paints were able to continue their momentum and get the win.

Michael Pineiro batted 3-5 with two runs batted in for the Miners, while CJ Growney – who took the loss – struck out four batters in four innings. The Miners and Paints play again in Chillicothe on Wednesday.

