WV Miners Split Season-Opening Series

Advertisement



WOAY – After losing their season opener 1-0 on Tuesday, the West Virginia Miners rallied to win 4-1 over Kokomo Wednesday to improve to 1-1 in the Prospect League.

Greenbrier East alum Colby Johnson hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning, with the Miners adding two insurance runs, after being held scoreless for the first 17 innings of the season.

West Virginia returns home for the first games of the season at Epling Stadium. The Miners will face Butler on Thursday and Friday at 7:05.

Related

Comments

comments