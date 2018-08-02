WV Miners Cruise in 2018 Home Finale

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners closed the home portion of their 2018 season a high note, overcoming a lengthy rain delay to defeat Butler 10-1 Wednesday at Epling Stadium.

In a manner similar to Tuesday’s win, the Miners scored two runs in both the first and second innings, only being held scoreless in the fifth and eighth innings.

There were multiple offensive leaders for the Miners, including Mike Santaromita (4-5 with three runs), Jonathan Pasillas (1-5 with two RBI), and Frankie Jezioro (2-2, two runs, two RBI). Josh Zeboskey picked up the win with four strikeouts in six innings.

The Miners and BlueSox will play in Pennsylvania Thursday & Friday to close the regular season. The Miners can finish with a winning record if they win both contests.