Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports WV Miners Cruise in 2018 Home Finale
SportsSports News

WV Miners Cruise in 2018 Home Finale

Matt DigbyBy Aug 02, 2018, 00:26 am

0
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners closed the home portion of their 2018 season a high note, overcoming a lengthy rain delay to defeat Butler 10-1 Wednesday at Epling Stadium.

In a manner similar to Tuesday’s win, the Miners scored two runs in both the first and second innings, only being held scoreless in the fifth and eighth innings.

There were multiple offensive leaders for the Miners, including Mike Santaromita (4-5 with three runs), Jonathan Pasillas (1-5 with two RBI), and Frankie Jezioro (2-2, two runs, two RBI). Josh Zeboskey picked up the win with four strikeouts in six innings.

The Miners and BlueSox will play in Pennsylvania Thursday & Friday to close the regular season. The Miners can finish with a winning record if they win both contests.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
0
7
hours
1
0
minutes
3
3
seconds
4
2
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives