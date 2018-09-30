WV Man Receives Thousands in Lawsuit Settlement

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A West Virginia man will receive a $75,000 settlement in an excessive force lawsuit filed against the city of Hinton and its former police chief.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the settlement was reached Thursday in the federal lawsuit filed by Robert McPherson of Hinton against the city and ex-police chief Derek Snavely. Depositions in the lawsuit had been scheduled to start Friday.

The lawsuit alleged Snavely attacked McPherson after Snavely refused McPherson’s request that another officer respond to the scene outside a grocery store. The lawsuit contended the attack was unprovoked.

The lawsuit said Snavely shot McPherson with his stun gun before McPherson allegedly grabbed it and threw it out of Snavely’s reach. McPherson was arrested and later convicted of disarming a police officer.