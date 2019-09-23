WV Infrastructure One of the Worst in U.S.

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A new report names West Virginia’s road infrastructure as the nation’s third worst.

QuoteWizard analyzed Federal Highway Administration data and ranked states based on the percentage of poor condition roads, the annual cost per motorist to repair roads and percentage of structurally deficient bridges.

Rhode Island and Oklahoma are the only two states ranked lower than West Virginia. The reports says 31 percent of roads are in poor condition and it costs each driver $723 to repair them each year, the eighth highest in the nation. Eighteen percent of bridges are structurally deficient, the third highest percentage.

Tennessee, Georgia and Florida are ranked the best in the nation for their roads. The top five states with the worst infrastructure, including West Virginia, spend below the national average of 30 percent of their allocated highway budget on road repairs. West Virginia spends 19 percent.