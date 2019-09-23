Local NewsNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories
WV Infrastructure One of the Worst in U.S.
By Kassie SimmonsSep 23, 2019, 10:23 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A new report names West Virginia’s road infrastructure as the nation’s third worst.
QuoteWizard analyzed Federal Highway Administration data and ranked states based on the percentage of poor condition roads, the annual cost per motorist to repair roads and percentage of structurally deficient bridges.
Rhode Island and Oklahoma are the only two states ranked lower than West Virginia. The reports says 31 percent of roads are in poor condition and it costs each driver $723 to repair them each year, the eighth highest in the nation. Eighteen percent of bridges are structurally deficient, the third highest percentage.
Tennessee, Georgia and Florida are ranked the best in the nation for their roads. The top five states with the worst infrastructure, including West Virginia, spend below the national average of 30 percent of their allocated highway budget on road repairs. West Virginia spends 19 percent.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.