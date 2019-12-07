Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WV House to return for special session later this month

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 07, 2019, 12:11 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates will reconvene later this month to continue the second special legislative session, officials said Friday.

Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on Friday issued a call for the chamber to meet Monday, Dec. 16, at noon.

A spokesman for the House said lawmakers will take up a bill to extend a tourism tax credit to 2025. The Senate has already passed the measure.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol last month for their second special session of the year to take up the tax credit bill, a proposal to stop expunging DUI convictions and a measure to allow the state to pay off a road bond. The DUI bill and the road bond bill quickly passed and were signed into law by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

