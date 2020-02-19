WV House passes bill to reduce insulin costs, now heads to the Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would reduce insulin costs.

HB 4543 would cap the cost of insulin to a 25 dollar copay for a 30-day supply. It is estimated that over 240,000 West Virginia’s are diagnosed and living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, and another 65,000 are undiagnosed.

The average medical cost related to diabetes in West Virginia is estimated at 2.5 billion dollars annually.

The bill passed 94 to 4, and will now go to the Senate.

The full bill can be read below: