WV House Passes Bill To Allow Retail Stores To Sell Alcohol On Sunday
By Tyler BarkerFeb 07, 2019, 18:55 pm
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A bill that would allow retail stores to sell alcohol after 1 pm on Sunday’s has passed the House of Delegates.
House Bill 2481, passed the House of Delegates with a vote of 86 to 12. The bill will now go to the Senate.
A copy of the bill and who voted is listed below.
HB2481 SUB
Votes On Alcohol Sales
