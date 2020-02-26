WV House passes bill that would allow classes about the Bible to be taught in schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would allow classes about the Bible to be taught in school.

The purpose of this bill is to permit a school-based decision-making council created under rules adopted by the State Board of Education to offer students in grade nine

or above an elective social studies course on Hebrew Scriptures, Old Testament of the

Bible, New Testament of the Bible, or Hebrew Scriptures of the Bible.

The bill permits students to use a translation of their choice.

The bill requires the State Board of Education to include course standards in the program of

studies for West Virginia schools, including the teacher qualifications and required

professional development.

The bill passed 73-26. It now moves to the Senate.