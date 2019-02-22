WV House of Delegates Pass Pay Raise Bill For Teachers, State Police, And School Personnel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The pay raise bill for State Police, teachers, and school service personnel passed the West Virginia House of Delegates Friday and now heads to the Senate where it faces an uncertain future.

WCHS REPORTS House members OK’d the bill on the third and final reading. The measure would give an average pay raise of 5 percent. Other state workers’ pay raises would be handled in the budget.

The bill passed 89 to 8.