WV House Delegates pass bill to require personal finance course in High School

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would require all high school students to complete a personal finance course before graduating.

HB 2775 passed on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, which would require each high school student to complete a one-half credit course of study in personal finance as a requirement for high school graduation.

The bill passed 89 to 8, with three delegates not voting.

The bill will now head to the senate.

You can read the full bill below: