WV Hive Network welcomes new business adivsor

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive Network welcomes Peni Adams as their new business advisor.

A lifelong resident of the Mountain State, Adams brings an array of business and life experiences to the WV Hive. She has worked for the State of West Virginia, McDowell County Economic Development Authority, Wastewater Treatment Coalition of McDowell County and as a Certified Public Account.

“After learning about the great services the WV Hive Network provides to entrepreneurs, I was sold,” said Adams. “I am eager to help nurture the entrepreneurial spirit in our area and help others reach their dreams.”

After receiving her Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Accounting from Concord University, Adams worked as a Certified Public Accountant for more than a decade. But the desire to stay home with her two children was strong, so she was able to be a full-time stay-at-home mom for six years.

After returning to work, Adams chose to diversify her resume by taking two positions in McDowell County as Executive Director of the Wastewater Treatment Coalition of McDowell County and the McDowell County Economic Development Authority. She also worked as a field representative for the State of West Virginia Secretary of State and Attorney General offices for several years.

“We are so excited to have Peni as part of our team,” said Hive director Judy Moore. “Her travels throughout southern West Virginia to help city and county government officials and West Virginia consumers solve problems developed many great relationships that are still in place and will be great resources for her in her new position with the WV Hive.”