FIRST ON WOAY: WV High School Placed on Lock Down After Student Threatens to Shoot It Up

POINT PLEASANT– A West Virginia High School has been on lock down after threats were made.

Point Pleasant High School was placed on lock down on Thursday after a person threatened to beat up a student and shoot up the school.

Principal William Cottrill tells WOAY the incident started as a rumor on Thursday morning. Out of caution they got police to come to the school to monitor the situation.

Later that afternoon, a student a received a message and a video from a man saying he was on his way to the school with a gun.

The School was placed on lock down at 12:50 PM. They were on lock down for one hour before the principal got the call saying the man was in custody.

Cottrill says the man was no where near the school when he was arrested.

The student who was specifically being threatened was sent home out of caution. Cottrill says multiple other students also opted to leave school for the day.

This is a developing story.

