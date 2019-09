ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A student dies after collapsing at a football game Friday night in Clay County.

The Roane County community suffered a tragic loss last night with the passing of Alex Miller. Roane County High School will open its doors at noon today for the students to be with one another during this difficult time.

Counselors, local pastors, teachers, parents and friends will be available as our community continues to grieve.