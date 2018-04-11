WV DOH Announces Road Closure In Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Madams Creek Road will be closed to through traffic according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

Slope stabilization work will begin on County Route 12/2, Madams Creek Road, on Monday, April 16, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. The project is located approximately 0.21 miles south of the junction with Will Dodd Road. This work will take approximately two weeks to finish and should be completed before Friday, April 27, 2018. Madams Creek Road will be closed to through traffic during this period. Local traffic will have access to all properties along Madams Creek Road from the junction with WV 20 at Hinton and the junction of Broomstraw Road and WV 3 at Jumping Branch.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

