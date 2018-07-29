HealthLocal NewsNewsWatch
WV Doctor whose patients died is indicted on criminal charges
By Daniella HankeyJul 29, 2018, 09:14 am
14
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia doctor who prescribed opioids to two patients that died has been arrested on charges he illegally distributed prescription opioid medications.
Muhammed Samer Nasher- Alneam is accused of writing prescriptions to patients who were suffering from opioid addiction. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports two of his patients died in September 2014 and February 2015.
Nasher-Alneam was indicted in federal court on Thursday and arrested Friday. He is charged with seven counts of illegal drug distribution, four counts of international money laundering, two counts of drug distribution causing death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Nasher-Alneam operated the Neurology & Pain Center PLLC and his personal medical practice in Charleston.
His attorney, Michael Hissam, says Nasher-Alneam, is looking “forward to clearing his name in court.”
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-