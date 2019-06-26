WV DMV Services Experiencing Problems After Strong Storms Monday

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) -Due to the storm in Charleston Monday evening, and continued power outages to Building 5 at the Capitol Complex impacting technology, DMV services are affected statewide today.

All services will be available when power is restored to Building 5.

For more information, please contact the WV DMV at 1-800-642-9066, or visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.