WV Department of Education launches Love My WV School campaign

By
Tyler Barker
-

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education will visit Elk Elementary Center to unveil the Love My WV School campaign.

The effort showcases good news from schools around the state and shares the exceptional work that is occurring in West Virginia classrooms. As part of the event, the WVDE will share the newly designed Love My WV Schools website that promotes the stories including a special section called Heroes of Education.

This is a growing repository of unsung heroes who go above and beyond to support schools, educators, students, and families.

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, the Department invites all West Virginians to share their love for their public schools by using #LoveMyWVSchool on social media.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com