WV Department of Education launches Love My WV School campaign

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education will visit Elk Elementary Center to unveil the Love My WV School campaign.

The effort showcases good news from schools around the state and shares the exceptional work that is occurring in West Virginia classrooms. As part of the event, the WVDE will share the newly designed Love My WV Schools website that promotes the stories including a special section called Heroes of Education.

This is a growing repository of unsung heroes who go above and beyond to support schools, educators, students, and families.

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, the Department invites all West Virginians to share their love for their public schools by using #LoveMyWVSchool on social media.