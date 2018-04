WEST VIRGINIA – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture plans to conduct a black fly suppression treatment on Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13.

Public Notice: The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers, beginning Thursday afternoon, April 12, and continuing Friday, April 13, weather and water levels permitting.

